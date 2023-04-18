Fish is a high-quality diet and alternative to meat-based dog foods for dogs. It provides all the nutrients a dog needs in a low-fat, nutrition-rich food that has excellent benefits for a dog’s eyes, joints, and immune system.

The 12 biggest benefits of fish in your dog’s diet

1. Fish is a high-quality diet and alternative to meat-based dog foods for dogs.

2. Fish provides all the nutrients a dog needs in a low-fat, nutrition-rich food.

3. Fish has excellent benefits for a dog’s eyes, joints, and immune system.

4. Fish is also great for dogs who need to lose weight.

5. Fish can be a great source of protein for dogs with allergies and food intolerance.

6. Fish is an easily digestible protein source for dogs, especially those with liver or kidney disease.

7. Fish is a fantastic source of nutrition and minerals such as calcium, magnesium, selenium, zinc, phosphorous, iodine, and iron for dogs.

8. Omega-3 fatty acids found in fish act as a natural anti-inflammatory making it great for dogs with allergies or intolerances to other non-fish proteins.

9. Fish is also great for dogs with joint issues and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

10. Fish is a great source of healthy dietary fats that are enriched with essential fatty acids, vital in a well-balanced diet.

11. Fish is packed with beneficial vitamins and minerals that are essential to good health in your dog.

12. Adding fish to your dog’s diet will provide them with a raft of health benefits helping keep them in top condition and health throughout their life.

What type of fish is best for dogs:

The most common types of fish used in commercial dog food are shorter-lived species like salmon, ocean whitefish, lake whitefish, herring, walleye, flounder, and Arctic char.

These fish are generally less likely to have high tissue mercury levels or significant parasite burdens.

Smaller, younger, wild-caught fish are generally safe options when considering adding fresh or processed fish to your dog’s diet. Safe fish for dogs include whitefish, flounder, salmon, herring, catfish, cod, whiting and light tuna fish (canned).

If you choose to feed a homemade diet with fish, be sure to consult your veterinarian or a board-certified veterinary nutritionist to make sure you are meeting all of your dog’s nutritional needs.

Why pollock is just as good for dogs as cod (but usually cheaper)

Pollock is a white fish that is similar to cod in terms of its nutritional value and taste. Like cod, pollock is a good source of lean protein, vitamins, and minerals for dogs.

Pollock is often cheaper to buy than cod because it is more abundant and easier to catch. This means that pollock can be a more cost-effective option for dog owners who want to provide their dogs with the nutritional benefits of white fish without breaking the bank.

Both pollock and cod are great options for dogs, so choosing between them often comes down to personal preference and budget.

What do vets say about fish as a dog food:

According to veterinarians, fish is a healthy source of protein and is often included in commercial dog food as an alternative protein source.

Fish is rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which may have health benefits such as decreasing inflammation. Fish is also a good alternative for dogs with food allergies to more common ingredients, like chicken ¹.

Many vets will often recommend fish-based diets for dogs with food allergies or an upset tummy because when cooked, fish is easy to digest, making it a brilliant alternative to meats such as chicken or beef ³.

What types of fish should I avoid feeding my dog?

According to the Food and Drug Administration guidelines, you should avoid feeding your dog the following types of fish:

shark

tilefish

swordfish

king mackerel

albacore tuna (canned) .

These fish species are typically larger and older when they are harvested. Not only are they more likely to have an accumulation of unhealthy levels of mercury in their tissues, but they often harbor parasites in their skin, muscle tissues, and internal organs.

Farm-raised fish should generally be avoided as well, particularly from areas where there are few industry regulations governing the type and quality of diet provided to the fish.

Farm-raised fish also have increased potential for harmful residual antibiotic levels, dyes, and other potential toxins in the skin and muscle of the fish once they are harvested and processed.

