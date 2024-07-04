As a former professional dog trainer, author, and co-founder of trusted dog publications such as Total Dog Magazine and K9 Magazine I have dedicated my career to understanding canine nutrition and welfare. With a background working with over 2,000 dogs and contributing to more than 300 pet-related publications, I have a deep understanding of what dogs need to thrive. Additionally, as the UK World Animal Day Ambassador, I am committed to promoting the best care for dogs as well as educating people on how to ensure their pets are able to live long, happy, healthy lives.

In March 2024, I planned an extended trip to Spain with my two dogs, Danny and Emma. Given the logistical challenges of maintaining a raw diet while travelling, I sought a convenient, high-quality alternative. Fallowcopse Feeds, known for its premium ingredients and balanced nutrition, appeared to be the perfect solution.

Like me, there are many people who are passionate advocates for raw feeding but who also acknowledge the benefits and convenience of kibble / complete dry foods. The key element, as always, is quality.

This review of Fallowcopse Feeds is not for the purpose of starting, settling or engaging in a debate on raw food vs kibble. It is a simple, objective analysis from the perspective of someone who is and will remain a raw dog food advocate but who also acknowledges that there is no such thing as a one-size-fits-all approach to dog feeding and nutrition. As responsible dog owners, we all recognise that the best dog food is the one that works on multiple levels, for our dogs, our particular budgets, our lifestyles and theirs.

The Premise: Why Consider Transitioning from Raw?

The Challenge of Raw Feeding on the Move

Raw feeding is praised for its high nutritional value, better digestion, and improved coat condition. However, it also presents significant challenges, especially when travelling. Ensuring the quality and safety of raw food, dealing with refrigeration, and finding reliable suppliers in unfamiliar locations can be daunting.

I discovered this when I took a three month trip to Spain in July 2023. In my naivety, I assumed I’d be able to feed my dogs their usual raw food in the UK and then quickly find a new supplier in Spain. This did not transpire as I had hoped. Meaning, when I arrived in Spain I had some high quality dry kibble ready to feed alongside a (very expensive) store purchased meat food. This resulted in not only transitioning my dogs to a new country, climate and lifestyle, I was also switching food too. Being unable to source a new raw food supplier until 3 weeks in to my stay, I regretted not planning things better.

This time round, I was not about to make the same mistake – so when I read about Fallowcopse feeds extolling the virtues of their food for people who are enthusiastic about raw feeding but seeking a more convenient alternative, it almost found like a direct, personal pitch to me.

Why Fallowcopse Feeds?

Fallowcopse Feeds provides a solution that addresses these challenges without compromising on quality. Their British Grass Fed Lamb kibble, enriched with superfoods, offers a balanced and highly digestible diet. This kibble is designed to meet the needs of dogs at various life stages, making it an ideal choice for pet owners who value convenience without sacrificing nutritional benefits.

Danny and Emma began their transition to Fallowcopse in readiness for our extended visit to Spain.

Introducing the Dogs

Danny: The Gentle Giant

Danny, my eleven-year-old Rotterman (Doberman x Rottweiler), was a rescue dog from Ireland. At 40kg. A gentle giant with a calm disposition. As an older dog, Danny had specific nutritional needs, including support for his joints and overall vitality.

Emma: The Energetic Youngster

Emma, born on 20th December 2022, is also a Rotterman, weighing in at 27kg. She is much more active than Danny due to her age and smaller size. Emma’s diet needed to support her high energy levels and growing body.

Tailoring Nutrition to Their Needs

Fallowcopse Feeds’ formulation proved versatile enough to meet the differing needs of both dogs. The high-quality protein from British Grass Fed Lamb, combined with superfoods like mint, pomegranate, mulberry, broccoli, and fennel, provided a balanced diet suitable for both an active young dog and an older, less active dog.

The Transition Process

Gradual Introduction

Understanding the importance of a gradual transition, I spent the first few weeks mixing Fallowcopse Feeds with their regular raw diet.

Adjusting portion sizes accordingly, within 18 days, both dogs were fully transitioned to Fallowcopse Feeds, ready for our journey to Spain.

Observations and Findings

Convenience and Consistency

The biggest advantage was the convenience. Travelling long distances and staying in various accommodations made raw feeding impractical.

Knowing that Danny and Emma were receiving the same high-quality food they thrived on in the UK provided peace of mind. The consistency in their diet meant fewer adjustments and more predictability in their feeding routine.

Hydration and Feeding Adjustments

One noticeable change was the increase in water consumption. Moving from raw food to kibble led to both dogs drinking more water, which is a normal adjustment when switching from a moisture-rich raw diet to dry kibble.

To manage this, I started feeding them two smaller meals per day and occasionally added water to the kibble. This adjustment helped maintain their hydration levels without overwhelming their digestive systems.

Health and Condition

Despite my initial concerns, both Danny and Emma showed no signs of degradation in their body condition. Their energy levels remained high, their coats shiny, and their stools well-formed and dark. This was a significant indicator of the food’s quality and digestibility.

Understanding the Nutritional Breakdown

High Animal Content and Freshly Prepared Ingredients

Fallowcopse Feeds British Grass Fed Lamb kibble boasts a high animal content, with 65% total lamb, including 35% freshly prepared British Grass Fed Lamb. This ensures a rich source of essential amino acids, vitamins, and minerals to support everyday health and wellbeing.

Superfood Blend

The inclusion of superfoods like mint, pomegranate, mulberry, broccoli, and fennel adds unique health benefits:

Mint: Source of potassium, aiding nerve and muscle function.

Source of potassium, aiding nerve and muscle function. Pomegranate: Rich in vitamin C, essential for collagen synthesis and maintaining healthy bones.

Rich in vitamin C, essential for collagen synthesis and maintaining healthy bones. Mulberry: Provides iron to support normal circulatory system functions.

Provides iron to support normal circulatory system functions. Broccoli: Offers dietary fibre to help normalise gastrointestinal transit time.

Offers dietary fibre to help normalise gastrointestinal transit time. Fennel: A good source of calcium, promoting healthy bones and teeth.

Digestive Health and Grain-Free Recipe

The food also includes pre-biotics MOS and FOS, which promote the growth of healthy gut bacteria and support digestion. The grain-free recipe is ideal for dogs with grain sensitivities, ensuring a balanced diet without common allergens.

Analytical Constituents Explained

Crude Protein (27.5%): Essential for muscle growth and repair. High protein content ensures your dog receives the necessary amino acids for overall health.

Essential for muscle growth and repair. High protein content ensures your dog receives the necessary amino acids for overall health. Crude Fat (15.5%): Provides a concentrated source of energy. Adequate fat levels are crucial for maintaining healthy skin and coat.

Provides a concentrated source of energy. Adequate fat levels are crucial for maintaining healthy skin and coat. Crude Fibre (3.5%): Supports digestive health by promoting healthy bowel movements.

Supports digestive health by promoting healthy bowel movements. Crude Ash (12%): Represents the total mineral content in the food, including essential minerals like calcium and phosphorus.

Represents the total mineral content in the food, including essential minerals like calcium and phosphorus. Moisture (8%): Indicates the water content in the kibble. While lower than raw food, the hydration needs can be managed by ensuring fresh water is always available.

Indicates the water content in the kibble. While lower than raw food, the hydration needs can be managed by ensuring fresh water is always available. Metabolisable Energy (361 kcal/100g): Provides a measure of the energy available from the food, ensuring your dog gets enough calories to support their activity level.

Provides a measure of the energy available from the food, ensuring your dog gets enough calories to support their activity level. Omega 6 and Omega 3 Fatty Acids (1.9% and 0.8% respectively): Crucial for maintaining healthy skin, coat, and supporting brain function.

Crucial for maintaining healthy skin, coat, and supporting brain function. Calcium (2.4%) and Phosphorus (1.5%): Important for maintaining strong bones and teeth.

Important for maintaining strong bones and teeth. Collagen (7%): Naturally occurring in the ingredients, collagen supports joint health and skin elasticity.

These nutritional elements are balanced to ensure your dog receives comprehensive nutrition, supporting overall health and vitality.

The Final Verdict: A Journey Well-Nourished

Emotional Farewell to Danny

It is with a heavy heart that I share the news of Danny’s passing on June 5th, 2024. He was a truly special, once in a lifetime dog. You can read his story here.

Up until his final few days he was fit, energetic and able to walk up Spanish mountains which would challenge dogs half his age. He will be terribly missed by all who knew him.

Who is Fallowcopse Feeds For?

Fallowcopse Feeds is ideal for dog owners who seek high-quality nutrition but need the convenience of kibble. Whether you’re a raw feeding advocate like me facing logistical challenges, or simply someone looking for a premium food for your dog, Fallowcopse Feeds offers a reliable solution.

Recommendations and Considerations

Based on my experience, I wholeheartedly recommend Fallowcopse Feeds. The food maintained my dogs’ health and vitality, provided convenience during travel, and offered a balanced diet suitable for different life stages and activity levels. While transitioning from raw to kibble might require some adjustments, such as increased water intake, the overall benefits far outweigh these minor considerations.

Conclusion

Fallowcopse Feeds has proven to be a valuable ally in maintaining my dogs’ health and nutrition during our travels. While I am a dedicated supporter of raw feeding, I acknowledge the importance of having a reliable, high-quality alternative. Fallowcopse Feeds offers precisely that, ensuring our four-legged companions receive the best possible nutrition, no matter where life takes us.

Notes:

Danny and Emma were given three months supply of Fallowcopse Feeds British grass fed lamb complete dog food to conduct this review.